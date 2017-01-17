More people needed to break the record for ‘largest sports quiz held’

A DAD, from Stratford-upon-Avon, who is organising a World Record attempt for the largest sports quiz ever held, is encouraging more people to be involved, by offering free entry for students.

The charity sports quiz is being held at Warwick Hall, at Warwick School, on Saturday 28th January, and it is hoped that more than 500 quiz goers will come together to set a new world record.

Des Reynolds, who lives in Justin’s Avenue, with his partner Liz Nicholson and their two sons, started his sport-themed fundraising campaign last year, to raise money for Jack’s Rainbow bereavement charity and Myton Hospice.

Des said: “To make it accessible to as many people as possible, the organisers are now allowing teams of either four or six people, £40 and £60 respectively.

“In addition, there are a limited number of free spaces available for the World Record attempt element of the quiz – a minimum of half an hour.”

The free spaces are being mainly targeted at students and schoolchildren (plus a parent) on a first come, first served basis, completely free of charge, with a chance to win Go Ape Outdoor Activity vouchers.

Des continued: “We have had so much support from local companies and numerous well-known sports stars.

“All we need now is for enough people to enter the quiz to allow the record attempt to go ahead, and we appeal to local people to help us achieve this.”

The quiz will include rounds of sports-related music and movie questions, plus a video round featuring questions, from sporting celebrities such as Phil Tufnell, Nick Skelton, Dion Dublin and Kriss Akabusi.

Book a team via the Bridge House Theatre box office, online at www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk or call 01926 776438.

All proceeds will be split between Myton Hospice and Jack’s Rainbow. For more information about the quiz or to reserve a team or free places, visit the official website www.deslovessport.co.uk or email desreynolds@deslovessport.co.uk