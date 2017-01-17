Stratford MP supports Citizens Advice during visit

STRATFORD-on-Avon Conservative MP, Nadhim Zahawi, met caseworkers, volunteers and clients to hear about the increasing and complex work at Stratford and District Citizens Advice.

The Stratford CAB office runs six outreach advice and home visit services out of Studley, Alcester, Bidford, Shipston, Southam and Wellesbourne.

Mr Zahawi heard how life had become more difficult for their clients due to welfare reform.

The Just About Managing (JAMs) households were a feature too, with more than half of the CAB clients now in work, but struggling to make ends meet.

Stratford and Warwick Citizens Advice services will be merging in April to become the new Citizens Advice South Warwickshire.

The new organisation will continue to provide the existing services and also develop much-needed services for the future.

Aidan Knox, manager of the new Citizens Advice South Warwickshire said: “We have a good working partnership with Mr Zahawi. His office can refer constituents with problems to us and he has been able to move cases of ours forward when we’ve hit a wall.

“We welcome his offer of support with fundraising, as we are going to need sufficient funding to meet the needs of the growing number of vulnerable people in our community.”

Citizens Advices are individual charities and not public services. They rely on volunteers, as well as paid staff, and donations from the public, along with support from local authorities, town and parish councils.