Road through Alcester town centre to be resurfaced

THE road surface on Alcester’s High Street is set to be resurfaced, in a scheme that Alcester’s county councillor claims is ‘long overdue’.

County councillor Mike Gittus (Cons, Alcester) said over the next two months, two schemes will be undertaken.

Birmingham Road, from the entry to Alcester to Alcester Grammar School, will be resurfaced during half term week, starting on Monday 20th February.

A one way system, out of town, will be implemented for the week of the work.

Cllr Gittus explained: “The second, and more testing scheme, will be for the complete replacement of the High Street road surface from St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Henley Street, to the junction with School Road.

“This work is long overdue and the road surface has suffered from construction work over the years to improve flood risk and service provision.”

Cllr Gittus, who is also a Stratford-on-Avon District Councillor for the Kinwarton ward and an Alcester Town Councillor, continued: “An added complication will be the proximity of the medieval Alcester Town Hall and special arrangements will be put in place to ensure the safety of the building.”

The work will require a complete road closure from Monday 6th March to Friday 10th March.

Cllr Gittus and district councillor Eric Payne (Cons, Alcester) have been consulted over the weeks with regard to these schemes.

Cllr Gittus added: “I have been pressing for these works to be undertaken for several years to match the previous investment made on the High Street.

“Cllr Payne and I intend to work closely with the agencies, residents and shopkeepers involved to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.”

“It’s wonderful to see Warwickshire County Council continue to invest in Alcester, long acknowledged as Warwickshire’s Premier Market Town.”

Cllr Payne added: “Signage will ensure that visitors know the High Street is ‘open for business’.

“Full access will be maintained and all properties adjacent to the works will be kept fully informed.”