From Hogwarts to the RSC

KATIE Leung — aka Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series — is to make her debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company next month.

The 29-year-old Scottish actress, pictured right, will appear in the world premiere of Snow in Midsummer, which comes to the Swan Theatre from 23rd February.

Snow in Midsummer is a contemporary re-imagining of Guan Hanqing’s Chinese classic drama by the playwright, Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, and will be directed by Justin Audibert – who was last at the theatre directing The Jew of Malta in 2015.

Katie, a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit, plays the role of Dou Yi, a young girl framed for a crime she did not commit.

She calls upon heaven and earth to prove her innocence and is answered by a snowstorm in midsummer and a devastating drought.

Katie, who play Harry Potter’s first love in The Goblet of Fire, made her on stage debut at The Young Vic Theatre playing Jung Chang in the autobiographical play Wild Swans.

Her TV roles include playing lead, Mei Ashley, in the BBC’s two-part drama One Child.

Snow in Midsummer is the first fruit of the RSC’s ongoing Chinese Classics Translations Project, a cultural exchange bringing Chinese classics to a modern Western audience, and runs until 25th March.