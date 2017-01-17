Man denies multiple-million pound fraud

A STRATFORD-upon-Avon businessman carried out a multi-million-pound fraud through the supply of GPS systems to golf clubs throughout the country, a jury has been told.

On the opening day of a ten-week trial, the court heard how Maserati-driving Kevin Clarke is said to have persuaded courses to invest in the systems with the promise of a guaranteed income from advertising on the screens.

But unknown to them and to the American company which was supplying the systems, Clarke was banned from being involved in the management of a company.

And ‘inevitably the company went bust owing £5million to £6million,’ the jury at Warwick Crown Court heard, on Wednesday.

Clarke, aged 48, of Tiddington Road, has pleaded not guilty to charges of contravening a disqualification undertaking, fraudulent trading, obtaining money transfers by deception, participating in a fraudulent business, and fraud.

Prosecutor Martin Hurst told the jury at the start of the trial, which is expected to last ten weeks: “This is a case about fraud and dishonesty.”

He said that between 2005 and 2009 Clarke ran two businesses, Elumina Iberica UK and, it was alleged, GP Ads Ltd.

The first was Kevin Clarke trading as Elumina Iberica as a sole trader, and its business from 2005 was the sale of screens, which were described as being like a large i-Pad, to golf clubs all over the country, and, as he would say, all over the world.

Mr Hurst explained that the purpose of the screens was that they would be mounted on golf buggies and would be GPS-enabled, showing the golfer exactly where they were on the course.

To do so, in the days before everyone could simply download a GPS app onto their phone or tablet, the screens would be linked to a computer in the clubhouse, which was also supplied by EIUK, together with the software.

Mr Hurst added: “He was also selling, he said, advertising to be shown on the screens, so that when the golfer was driving round, he would be bombarded with advertising.

“Mr Clarke’s object throughout was to grow the business sufficiently so he could sell it to the US manufacturer of the screens, Pro-Link Solutions.

“The object was that the two companies would combine, and out of it Clarke would be extremely rich, by way of shares in the US company and cash. But the prosecution say the whole edifice was built on fraud and dishonesty.”

Mr Hurst said it was essential, for the scheme to work, that there were advertisers wanting to pay for space on the screens — but there were not.

The only advertiser of substance was a company called Navman, which made sat-nav systems, and paid £12,500 to GP Ads.

“Inevitably, the company went bust, owing £5million to £6million, and the employees were made redundant.”

That resulted in losses to the courses that had bought the screens, to the US manufacturers, and to a Chinese company that had paid Clarke $800,000 for the installation of screens in China after his deal with the US company had been ended.

In the background was the fact that in 2002, having been considered to be unfit to conduct a business, Clarke had given a disqualification undertaking to the Secretary of State for Trade and Industry that he would not act as a company director or take part in the management of a company.

But GP Ads Ltd, which was apparently going to sell the advertising, was a limited company.

“Of course, Mr Clarke, who is not a stupid man, realised he could not be involved in running GP Ads Ltd, so he installed a stooge, Richard Selby, whose role to the world was to be the director.

“The simple fact is that Mr Selby was nothing more than a stooge. Mr Clarke persuaded him to be a director, but he was effectively a salesman on a wage.”

Both EIUK and GP Ads were run from the Mansley Business Centre in Stratford, but Mr Selby was from Kent where he spent most of his time. Mr Hurst added: “He made none of the decisions about running the company, and simply signed documents put in front of him. Some very important documents he should have signed were not signed by him at all, but were simply pp’d by Sheila Deakin, who was the bookkeeper for both companies. She only ever acted on Kevin Clarke’s instructions, although in interview he claimed she was in charge of finances.

“The prosecution say it is clear from all the employees there was only one boss for these two entities. The boss was the defendant who was involved in the management of a limited company in breach of his undertaking.”

By allegedly being involved in running GP Ads in breach of his undertaking, Clarke would have been liable for its losses.

“But Mr Clarke is far too light on his feet for that. He has avoided every creditor in this case by declaring himself bankrupt,” said Mr Hurst. But the real crime here is the fraud worth millions of pounds, which was maintained between 2005 and 2009.”

Clarke was importing the then cutting-edge screens, paying $2,500 each and selling them for £2,500, at a time when the pound was much stronger against the dollar than it is now.

“Most of the small golf courses could not see a way to make it pay, and this is where the heart of the fraud comes. He contrived to make them an offer they could not refuse.”

Mr Hurst said that involved two offers: the first was that the golf clubs could obtain the screens and equipment by a lease agreement with Shire Leasing Ltd and the Bank of Scotland, which would generate very large sums of money for Clarke.

But at the same time he would offer the clubs a second contract with GP Ads Ltd, under which they would receive revenue from advertising on the screens.

No fewer than 31 golf courses signed up for contracts which were said to guarantee a 100 per cent return, so that the revenue from advertising would cover the whole cost of the screens, while others took up contracts offering a lower percentage.

“But the flaw was there were no advertisers interested in placing adverts on the screens.”

Mr Hurst said the only reason the scheme did not collapse immediately was that Clarke ‘drip-fed’ money into GP Ads to pay the golf courses, and when that ceased, they were left severely out of pocket.

He added: “Eventually the scheme had to fail because there were no more courses to sign up, and no more income. It was obviously fraudulent to offer to pay tens of thousands a month when you have no real income.

“He will say it was funded by a £1million loan from a Spanish company [Elumina Iberica SA], but we say that is all smoke and mirrors. All of that is bad enough, but Mr Clarke had his eyes on a bigger prize.”

The trial continues.

