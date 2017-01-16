BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL: Woods says she was in abusive relationship with Williams

A young transgender woman has told a jury what she said happened the night her best friend, with whom she was planning to have a child, was murdered in her flat.

Kayleigh Woods told the jury at Warwick Crown Court that she had not caused tragic Bethany Hill’s death, and did not know in advance that her then-boyfriend was going to kill her.

Woods, 23, of Hertford Road, Stratford, and Jack Williams, 21, who was said to have been living with her at the time, have both pleaded not guilty to Beth’s murder on February 3 last year.

Beth’s body was discovered by the police and paramedics in the bathroom of the ground-floor flat after a 999 call from Woods at just after 7pm.

But by then Beth’s blood-soaked body had been lying in the flat for more than 12 hours, after her throat had been cut.

And prosecutor Stephen Linehan QC has said: “We submit you will conclude it was a sadistic killing by Williams, and that Kayleigh Woods joined in in a bid to please him.”

Giving evidence, in response to questions from her barrister Rachel Brand QC, Woods said she had been named Kyle Lockwood, but identified with being female and began dressing as a woman after leaving school just before her 16th birthday.

She said she had known Williams for about five years before their relationship began, and explained: “He’s the only serious relationship I’ve ever had.”

Asked what her feelings for him were before Beth died, Woods replied: “Intense. It was really quite serious.” But she said she now did not have any feelings for him.

Woods said she had been allocated the housing association flat in Hertford Road just after her 18th birthday.

She said she painted the bedroom pink and white, and was then asked about a Barbie doll with pink hair which the police had found in a box at her grandmother’s home.

She said she had been given it by her mother for her 18th birthday, and after dropping it partly into the paint, had decided to ‘dunk it to make it the same colour as my hair,’ which she said was bright red at the time.

Woods said there had been times when tape had been put on the doll’s wrists and legs, but not by her, and that her father and her cousin had put the doll ‘in the most stupid positions.’

She denied being interested in bondage, but said Williams ‘had spoken about it a few times’ – and on one occasion had pulled down some fairly lights from over her bed and tied her up.

Of her relationship with Williams, she was asked if she had had any concerns about his behaviour towards her after he had moved in with her at the end of 2014.

“Yes definitely. When he was going to work he started to lock me in my flat and take my keys with him. That went on for a good couple of months.”

Describing an incident in the autumn of 2015, Woods said: “Jack was in the kitchen doing the washing-up and laughing, and he turned round holding a really big knife and told me to run.

“I went into the bathroom and locked the door, and he proceeded to try to stab is way in through the door. There were nine or ten knife holes that had gone all the way through.”

The police attended the flat, and Williams was taken to a psychiatric until in Coventry to get help for his mental health, and she said she then attended some appointments with him.

But she said things ‘started getting extreme,’ and that Williams would stand in the bathroom doorway and watch her, and when he was on crutches following an operation to his leg ‘he said a couple of things that concerned me.’

“The comment was something like he could easily rape someone’s nan and their kids, and he laughed about it. That was the turning point for me, knowing he wasn’t all there.

“I ran away, and he ran after me and rugby-tackled me to the floor and had me there for half an hour, screaming in my face.

“He would say about he wanted to take someone’s eyeballs out and rape their eye sockets, and take someone’s skin off, and about mass murder. Then it came to the satanic thing.”

She said there was a later incident when she got home to find a police van outside the flat and Williams being led away.

“He had called the crisis team, and they had alerted the police. He’d said that as soon as I walked through the door he was going to stab me and my dog to death.”

As a result of that incident, Williams was granted bail with a condition that he had no contact with her and did not go to the flat – and they did not see each-other for a while.

But she missed him and got in touch, and Williams, who she said told her he was getting the help he needed and was on medication, moved back in on January 13th last year.

She said he would get in from work at about 1am, and they would take the dog for a walk, which was the only time they could do so together because he was still not supposed to see her.

Of Beth, Woods said they had met at college, and became ‘really close,’ with Beth moving in just before Christmas 2015, and they had planned to try to have a baby together by artificial insemination.

She said Beth would self-harm, but it was never serious enough for her to need hospital treatment.

It had been suggested that on the night Beth died, Woods had tried to force her to drink bleach and had forced her to take 60 tablets, but Woods insisted: “That’s not true at all.”

Woods said that on the night of Beth’s death they drank almost four bottles of wine between them, and Beth had self-harmed by cutting her legs and she thought she had tried to drink bleach.

“I don’t know if she drank it. I gave her milk. I did suggest an ambulance, but she didn’t want to go to hospital. She went into the bedroom. She said she needed to sleep and got into bed. I stayed with her for a while.”

Woods said she was in the living room when Williams got back, and they sat and talked for 15-20 minutes.

“He asked me what had been going on with Beth, and I explained everything. He didn’t seem to be really bothered.”

Asked what happened next, Woods said: “Jack got up and started to get a bit hyperactive, as usual. Then he went into the kitchen.”

As he did so, his phone fell on the sofa, so she took it into the bathroom to check for messages because she was ‘paranoid’ after he had had a relationship with one of her friends while they had been apart.

“I heard Jack banging around a bit in the kitchen then him saying ‘f*** this.’ The next thing was just like a banging sort of noise and a rip, like if you were ripping a curtain down.

“I unlocked the bathroom door. I looked into the bedroom and that’s when I saw Jack on top of Beth. He was kneeling on her.

“I stepped back into the bathroom. I didn’t know what was going on. I thought something was going on between them.

“I heard more stuff, like banging noises on my bed, and I stepped forward. Beth was in my bedroom doorway, and Jack was stood behind her. She was coming towards the hallway.”

Asked by Miss Brand if Beth had any injuries, she said: “All I saw was a bit of blood to her shoulder and arm. She was in her underwear. Jack was behind her shoulder. He had his hood up, so I only saw half his face.

“I went into some sort of shock and made the worst mistake of my life, and went through my front door.

“I went down to the end of the road, and that’s when Jack caught up with me. My dog got to me before Jack. I turned round to see Jack behind the dog, and that’s when I saw he had a knife and there was blood all over it. He told me not to shout or anything.

“I asked him what had happened, what was going on. I was basically just freaking out. He told me to stop making a scene and walk with him.

“He basically said he did what he did to her. He asked me ‘was it sick that when I did it I got a hard on?’”

Woods said she did not realise what he was saying he had done, continuing: “He said he just wanted to show her how to do it properly. I gathered because of the bit of blood and that she had been self-harming that he might have injured her in some way.”

She said they walked to the river where Williams threw the knife away, and then returned to the flat, during which she said Williams told her it was his mess and he would sort it out.

When they got back, she said she got ‘panicky’ when Beth did not answer the door when she knocked;’ and after they got in, she ‘noticed there was a bit of blood in the doorway of the bedroom and blood down the bathroom door.’

“There’s a quilt half hanging off the bed that had blood on as well. Jack told me to wait in the living room as he went into the bathroom.

“Then he literally stepped into the hallway and crossed his arms and rolled his eyes and said ‘Yep, she’s dead.’ My head started spinning and I just panicked even more.”

Woods said Williams then told her to put anything with blood on it in the bedroom into bin bags, and she ‘didn’t really have much choice’ other than to do as he said.

“He went into the kitchen and got some blue gloves and some cleaning stuff and threw them at me and said I had to start cleaning in the bedroom, cleaning blood.

“At first he said if I don’t help him he was going to do the same to me. He said his plan was to set my flat on fire. He texted one of his friends asking for a petrol can.”

Woods said they left the flat at about 6am, but that she returned by herself, but still did not go into the bathroom.

They exchanged texts during which Williams said he had just got his life back together; and Woods, who texted that she would always love him, said she told him she would take the blame.

Miss Brand asked: “Did you cause any of Beth’s injuries?”

She replied: “No.”

Asked whether she saw Williams cause any of the injuries, she again replied: “No.”

She was asked: “Did you know in advance that Jack was going to cause injuries to Beth?” Woods: “Not at all, no.”

“Did you want him to do that,” asked Miss Brand, and the reply from Woods was: “No.” The trial continues.

Look out for more updates from the courtroom tomorrow on the Herald website.