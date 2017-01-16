Robbery at Wellesbourne Co-op

POLICE are investigating a report of a robbery at the Heart of England Co-op on Loxley Close, Wellesbourne, this morning, Monday 16th January.

It’s reported that two masked men entered the shop a 6am and demanded access to the safe. They eventually left the shop empty handed and drove off.

Detective Sergeant Ali Knight said: “Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident and the offenders left empty handed; however, this was extremely shocking for staff at the store. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.”

If anyone has information that could help police with their investigation they should contact 101 and quote incident 29 of 16th January 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org