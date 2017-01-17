THE accident and emergency department at Warwick Hospital is coping with demand — despite claims of what has been described as a humanitarian crisis on the frontline of the NHS.

The hospital missed the nationally-set 95 per cent target of seeing patients within four hours in December, it admitted yesterday, Monday.

But figures for the previous two months show no signs of the problems suffered by other hospitals across the country.

Hospital figures show 93 per cent of the 5,613 people who went to A&E at the Lakin Road site in December were seen within four hours.

In November 96.5 per cent of the 5,730 A&E patients were seen in the target time, as were 95.9 per cent of the 6,229 patients in October.

Nationally, the November figure was 88.4 per cent and October’s was 89 per cent.

The NHS publishes monthly figures relating to hospitals’ A&E performance. December’s national figure will be published on 9th February.

Jayne Blacklay, deputy chief executive of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Warwick Hospital, told the Herald: “We have recently seen a high demand for our services and like many trusts throughout the NHS our A&E department has faced increased pressure.

“We work throughout the year to prepare for the challenging winter months so have systems in place that have enabled us to continue to provide safe, high-quality care to patients.

“Our A&E performance is consistently amongst the best in the country and credit should be given to the dedicated staff in the A&E department but also to staff who work in a variety of roles both in our hospitals and in our community services.

“Our whole-system approach means we work with partners in health and social care to ensure patients receive the care they need, in the most appropriate setting.

“We ask the public to think before coming to A&E. GPs, pharmacies and walk-in centres can help with many conditions and you can find great health advice by calling NHS111.

“Using these alternatives could actually be more convenient for you and enable someone who is very unwell to receive urgent care.”

Official data published by NHS England has revealed that 65 hospital trusts have issued warnings that they are under heavy pressures, including six which declared the highest state of emergency at some point.

The British Red Cross has declared it a humanitarian crisis, saying cuts to funding elsewhere in the health service were to blame.

Warwick is also battling the norovirus, with Nicholas Ward the most recent to be affected. It reopened on Sunday after being closed to visitors for several days.

Charlecote Ward was affected over Christmas.