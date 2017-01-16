UPDATED: A46 closed after two people injured in crash

TWO people have been injured in a crash on the A46, between Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester, this afternoon (Monday 16th January).

Warwickshire Police has warned motorists that the A46 is closed between Alcester services and the Wildmoor Spa. Diversions have been put in place.

Emergency services have been called to the collision, between two vehicles, which happened shortly after 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is still in attendance, and has reported that a man, in his 40s, has neck and arm pain, as well as a shoulder blade injury, and that a woman, in her 40s, has abdominal injuries.

The ambulance spokesman said that the two patients have not yet been conveyed to hospital.

