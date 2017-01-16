Free car checks to find rogue repairers

CAR owners who have had their vehicle serviced are being urged to come forward as part of a Trading Standards investigation.

Warwickshire Trading Standards said it receives more complaints about cars than anything else.

And its team of mechanics are offering free checks to people who have had services between 15th January and 28th January.

The checks themselves will take place on the weekend of 28th and 29th January.

Car owners will receive appropriate feedback on the condition of their vehicle and on the quality of any service provided, and Trading Standards will use intelligence gathered to direct their investigations in to the car servicing industry.

Cllr John Horner, portfolio holder for community safety for Warwickshire County Council, which runs Trading Standards, said: “It can be hard to know if your car service has been carried out correctly.

“This new initiative will give consumers peace of mind that their car service was carried out properly and if problems are found, vehicle owners will be given appropriate advice.”

Free checks must be booked in advance by calling 01926 414080.

Trading Standards officers will not be able to repair faults and if a vehicle is found to be unroadworthy, the owner will not be able to continue to use it until it has been repaired and is safe to drive.