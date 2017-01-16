Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD were no match for Midland League Division Three runaway leaders NKF Burbage on Saturday.

Dave Poulson’s men were hopeful of pulling off a surprise result at the DCS Stadium, but Burbage showed their class to stretch their lead at the top to ten points.

Stratford took an early lead thanks to an own goal, but strikes from Jess Adcock, Nathan Astill, Sean Astill and Adam Zia saw Burbage win 4-1.

Shipston Excelsior moved to within a point of second-placed Montpellier with a 2-1 success at Enville Athletic.

Craig Robins and Samuel Johnson got the vital goals for Steve Hedderman’s side. Adam Wooldridge was on target for Enville.

In Midland League Division One, new Southam United boss Ian Baird had a day to forget as his side slumped to an 8-0 home defeat to Atherstone Town.

Alex Naughton bagged a hat-trick to go with further strikes from Daniel Harris (2), Louie O’Connor (2) and Ashley Gray.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town conceded an early goal as they were edged out 1-0 by Sutton United at The Pavilions.