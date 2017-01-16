Dogging hot spots revealed in south Warwickshire

A HANDFUL of popular beauty locations in south Warwickshire have been listed as dogging hotspots on a swingers’ website.

Countryside areas close to Alcester, Shipston and Warwick are listed on the website Swinging Heaven where most entries also include a comment posted next to them.

Those listed in south Warwickshire include Fenny Compton – The Slade, Long Marston – Meon Vale woodland walk, Alcester – Oversley Wood, Shipston, Warwick – The Woodloes and Adventure Sports Big car park.

However, the revelation that certain cherished countryside locations are being used for dogging meets will come as a shock to some people in Warwickshire who have expressed concern about sex acts taking place close to their family homes.

