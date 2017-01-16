We fully deserved a point, says Town boss Adams

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams felt his side fully deserved their point at Weymouth on Saturday.

Edwin Ahenkorah’s early penalty ensured Town claim a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium as Town bounced back from their shock midweek League Cup exit at Bishops Cleeve.

“It was a terrific effort from everyone,” said a delighted Adams.

“But it’s no wonder I’m so frustrated as if we’d played like this on Tuesday we would surely have beaten Bishops Cleeve and still be in the League Cup.

“As it is, we could have won here if Justin Marsden’s shot had gone in instead of hitting the bar.

“Although Weymouth finished the game strongly, I thought that we defended magnificently and were well worth our point.

“The draw today keeps us ticking over nicely and we still have a ten-point cushion over the bottom four.”

Stratford return to league action on Tuesday with a trip to play-off hopefuls Chesham United.