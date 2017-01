A MAN was trapped in a car that overturned in Ullenhall, this afternoon (Saturday 14th January).

Warwickshire Fire Service was alerted to a collision, with one person trapped, shortly before 2.40pm, at Mount Pleasant Lane.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, one from Henley-in-Arden and one from Alcester.

Hydraulic cutting equipment, stabilisation equipment and first aid was used.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.