STRATFORD Town produced a battling performance to claim a valuable point against Weymouth at the Bob Lucas Stadium, writes Bryan Hale.

Edwin Ahenkorah fired Carl Adams’ side ahead from the penalty spot in the sixth minute, only for Jake Wannell to equalise for the Terras ten minutes later.

Weymouth went on to have the better chances, but Town held on for a draw – their 13th of the season.

Full report to follow.