Stratford push league leaders all the way

STRATFORD gave Midlands 1 West leaders Newport a huge fright before finally falling to 31-29 defeat at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

Following last weekend’s poor performance against Moseley Oak, the Black and Whites were back to their best against their Shropshire visitors.

Stratford looked set for a stunning victory after Andy Conway’s late try, but Newport hit back almost immediately with a converted try of their own to win a thrilling contest.

Matt Newman, Matt Cook, Craig Voisey also went over for tries. Jack Young converted three of the scores and added two penalties.

Full match report and reaction in this week’s Herald.