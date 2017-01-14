Roadworks in Shottery start Monday

RESIDENTS and motorists, who live in or drive through Shottery, have been advised that roadworks will start on Monday (16th January).

Bell Lane, Shottery Road, Cottage Lane, South Green Drive and West Green Drive will be affected when new electricity cables are installed.

Morgan Sindall will be working on behalf of Western Power Distribution, to reinforce the network.

Work will start by the junction of Bell Lane and Shottery Road, working against the traffic flow back towards Tavern Lane and the mini roundabout.

The workforce will then progress into Cottage Lane, followed by South Green Drive, and will then move into West Green Drive, proceeding to the sub-station.

Work will start on Monday 16th January and is programmed to complete on Good Friday, on 14th April, but the work in Bell Lane should be completed in one week.

Work will also start in Hathaway Lane, in March, and the workforce will be excavating up to Evesham Road.

Ruth Duffin, customer care manager, at Morgan Sindall, said: “We want to work with the community to ease disruption as much as we can and should you have any concerns you can contact us on the telephone number below or for day to day issues then please talk to our operatives on site.”

Contact the customer care department by e-mailing Ruth.duffin@morgansindall.com or telephone 01785 760099.

Anyone who experiences any supply problems during the work, can contact Western Power Distribution on their normal emergency number 0800 678 3105.

Ms Duffin added: “Thank you in advance for your patience during these works.”