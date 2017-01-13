Olympic champion Skelton nominated for Laureus World Sports Award

TWO-time Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton has been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

The 59-year-old showjumper, who lives near Alcester, will be up against five other sportsmen and women for the award, including swimming legend Michael Phelps and tennis ace Juan Martin del Potro.

Skelton said: “I’m thrilled to have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards and to be amongst these great athletes is truly an honour.”

Skelton is one of six British nominations at prestigious event, with Sir Andy Murray and Sir Mo Farah both shortlisted for the World Sportsman of the Year category.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny is up for World Sportswoman of the Year, while four-time mountain bike champion is nominated for Action Sportsperson of the Year.

The other British entry sees Premier League champions Leicester City in the running for the Breakthrough of the Year award.

Now in their 18th year, the shortlists for the Laureus Awards are decided by votes from journalists around the world, with the final decision on the winners going to the members of the Laureus Academy, 62 sporting greats including Michael Johnson, Jack Nicklaus and Viv Richards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on 14th February.

Comeback of the Year award shortlist: Ruth Beitia (Spain) athletics, Michael Phelps (US) swimming, Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) tennis, Fabienne St Louis (Mauritius) triathlon, Nick Skelton (GB) equestrian, Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) skiing.