Have you had your free health check?

WARWICKSHIRE County Council launches campaign to encourage residents aged between 40 and 74 to have their free NHS Health Check.

Today people in Warwickshire are living longer, but not necessarily healthier lives. The NHS Health Check is a free health check-up and is designed to spot early signs of stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes and dementia.

Since the start of the NHS Health Checks campaign in Warwickshire 2,336 people have been diagnosed with high blood pressure (hypertension) and 766 people have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Just 30% of people in the county have taken have taken up the offer of a free health check.

As we get older, we have a higher risk of developing one of these conditions and an NHS Health Check helps find ways to reduce the risk, or manage the condition before it gets severe.

Simple lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of developing one of these conditions. These include:

eating a healthy, balanced diet

losing weight if you’re overweight, and maintaining a healthy weight

stopping smoking if you smoke

drinking alcohol in moderation

taking plenty of regular exercise

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health, said: “New Year is a time when people are taking stock for the next twelve months and thinking about things they could do to improve their lives. We would like to encourage residents to book their free NHS Health Check with their GP today.”

Book your free NHS health check at your local doctor’s surgery.

To find out more about the free NHS health check visit: youronething.co.uk/healthchecks