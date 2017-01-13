New strategy planned over illegal traveller camps

A NEW strategy to deal with unauthorised traveller encampments in Warwickshire is to be drawn up.

Better communication between police, councils and other agencies will be at the centre of the plan that will be put together drawn up following a round-table meeting that was chaired earlier today, Friday, by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Philip Seccombe.

Representatives from all of the agencies with powers to deal with unauthorised traveller encampments on public land, including the police, county, district and borough councils, were at the meeting.

Also there were MPs Marcus Jones (Nuneaton) and Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire and Bedworth), along with representatives of other county Members of Parliament, Coventry City Council, and the Office of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

The group examined the current legislative powers available to the agencies, as well as discussing recent case studies. Examples of alternative legal approaches, such as the use of injunctions against individuals, were also considered.

Mr Seccombe said: “We have resolved to go away and look at what we are individually doing and create a strategy to ensure that when unauthorised traveller encampments occur, we have a co-ordinated response that looks to find the best solution within the mix of the powers available, in order to solve the problem in the quickest possible time for residents and local businesses.

“Warwickshire’s position in the centre of the country with good transport links means that we are unlikely to ever prevent unauthorised encampments altogether, but by having continued learning from each incident we ultimately hope to ensure that as much as possible we can minimise the disruption these encampments cause as well as reducing the number that occur.”

Today’s meeting was called in the aftermath of the problems in south Warwickshire over Christmas when travellers gave police and Warwick District Council the runaround, moving between various sites in Warwick.

