Cash boost for garden project

A FOREST garden project is buzzing following a donation from a Midlands housebuilder.

The Forest of Hearts community project has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes South Midlands, as part of a Community Champions scheme, which will help to fund its first bee hives.

The community project – founded and co-ordinated by Carole Longden in February last year – aims to create an accessible and sustainable forest garden for educational and community engagement at the former RAF Snitterfield airfield.

It is envisaged that the garden will be filled with 1,000 trees, edible fruits, nuts, vegetables, herbs and much more over the coming years.

Carole said. “This an exciting venture aimed at creating a sustainable community asset for all to enjoy. We are just planting our first orchard which will feature apple, damson, cherry and plum trees which we expect to fruit in two years’ time.

“The support of businesses like Persimmon and our dedicated volunteers are helping to bring this project to life.”

Carol Selway, head of sales at Persimmon, added: “Our sister company, Charles Church, is currently building the Milestone Grange development in Stratford, so were instantly drawn to the community project.

“The Forest of Hearts team are creating a rural sanctuary which we expect many of our customers will be able to benefit from in the future. We wish them the greatest of success.”