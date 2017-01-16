Journey to The Secret Garden

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S young theatre company, Rogues and Vagabonds, present the musical The Secret Garden at the Bear Pit Theatre this week.

This enchanting classic of children’s literature, originally written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, has been turned in to a brilliant and moving musical by Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, which runs from

Orphaned in India by a cholera epidemic, 11-year old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle, Archibald, and his invalid son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the ‘Dreamers’, spirits from Mary’s past, who guide her to her new life.

Former member, Connor Clemons, has returned to guest in the role of Archibald.

Rogues and Vagabonds is a music theatre group for eight- to 21-year-olds who enjoy performing exciting shows. A number of previous members have gone on to successful careers on the professional stage.

It runs from Thursday, 19th, to Saturday, 21st January, with performances take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, and at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets, £10 for adults and £6 concessions, are on sale from the ticket hotline 01789 403416.