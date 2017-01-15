THE Royal Shakespeare Company continues its commitment to creating live theatre for young audiences with its First Encounters with Shakespeare production of The Tempest — Shakespeare’s magical last play of fun, fantasy and sorcery.

Directed by Aileen Gonsalves, and aimed at eight- to 13-year-olds, the production will open at the Swan Theatre in Stratford, before embarking on a seven-week UK tour of schools and regional theatres.

The cast includes Darren Raymond as Prospero, Elly Condron as Miranda, and Sarah Kameela Impey as Ariel.

The Tempest — the full version of which is currently running at the RST, starring Simon Russell Beale — tells the story of the exiled Duke, Prospero, who, on a crazy island swirling with sounds, uses magic to create a home within the wilderness.

As his beloved daughter, Miranda, falls in love with a shipwrecked stranger from their homeland, she rebels against Prospero’s power, and he must risk forgiving those who betrayed him, or lose her forever.

Using Shakespeare’s original language, this edited version lasts 90 minutes, and includes an interactive introduction to the world of the play.

The production is on at the Swan on Friday, 3rd February, at 10.30am and 2pm, and on Saturday, 4th February, at 10.30am.

Tickets are available from the box office at www.rsc.org.uk or by calling 01789 403493.