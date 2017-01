MEMBERS of Henley-in-Arden Rotary Clubhave donated £1,500 to Shirley Golf Club.

The money will be used to help fund a charity which teaches mainly autistic children or children with disabilities to play golf. They are taught to play properly in every respect.

The money itself came as part of the proceeds of the club’s annual charity golf day, which was organised by David Brain, while the charity was the past president, Keith Degville’s chosen charity for his year.