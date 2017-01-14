‘Multiple heart bypass will not halt castle plans’

THE man who drew huge criticism last summer over his plan to demolish the popular and historic landmark that is Oversley Castle is preparing to unveil his new proposals.

Paul Harvey told the Herald that he had taken delivery of a model of what he described as the ‘new castle’ and a restored communal tower. He said he first plans to consult with the buyers of the seven properties that have now been completed as part of the first phase of the site’s redevelopment.

Then he will put them to Lord Hertford, who owns Ragley Hall, the district council’s planning and conservation officers, local councillors and then residents before a planning application is submitted.

Mr Harvey said: “I had scheduled informal presentations to all these people early this month, but an inconvenient heart attack means I have to have a multiple bypass operation which may delay me a week or two.

“My critics may be disappointed to learn this changes none of my determination to deliver a truly world class and inspirational replacement for the tired and badly built folly that stands there today.”

The manor of Oversley dates back to medieval times, but it is said that Oversley Castle itself was the idea of the Prince Regent following a visit to Ragley Hall, and that the folly was built around 1810 to 1812. In 1932 a house was also built around with strong resonances of the Arts and Crafts movement.

The Herald reported in August, pictured right, how Mr Harvey, who bought the site six years ago, had submitted a planning application indicating his intention to demolish the main building on the 70-acre site.

It sparked much anger locally and among academics because of its historic nature, although the demolition did not go ahead.

