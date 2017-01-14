Cemetery unveils new Garden of Tranquillity

A NEW garden at Stratford-upon-Avon Cemetery has been completed.

The Garden of Tranquillity will act as a peaceful spot for people to remember loved ones whilst providing cremation burial plots and a secluded area for scattering ashes.

A special area for cut flowers will be provided, though artificial flowers and personal memorabilia will not be allowed.

The project has been funded by Stratford Town Council, which manages the cemetery, with contractor Spartacus Landscaping and Gardening working at the site from October last year until the project’s completion late last month.

An official opening ceremony is expected to take place in the spring.

Stratford mayor Cllr Juliet Short, said: “I went there on Remembrance Day as they were installing the granite path of remembrance and it looked very good. They’ve put in thousands of pounds worth of flowers.

“I’ve already bought a spot for my mum and dad’s ashes and I think quite a few people will want to do the same thing because we’ve never really had anything like this before in Stratford. “A lot of time and effort has gone into this garden, we did a lot of research and it’s in a very peaceful spot right at the back of the cemetery.”

The council is also asking residents to use the car park in the centre of the cemetery as opposed to trying to park as close as possible to the grave they want to visit.

The council is now prohibiting vehicle access to the new Garden of Tranquillity and the lawn sections of the cemetery.

The council says it has been forced to bring in the rules as the driveway through the cemetery is there purely to accommodate hearses and funeral cars and cannot cope with two vehicles passing.

It comes after reports of cars having to pass within inches of graves to get around each other. For those with walking difficulties, the cemetery team will assist and allow restricted access to the driveway under supervision.