Government cash to bankroll mentor scheme

A CHILDREN’S charity has secured money from the government-backed Careers and Enterprise Company’s Investment Fund to help young people in Stratford-upon-Avon stay in education.

Mentor Link will use the £23,000 it has been given to ramp up its employer mentoring programme.

In total, the Careers and Enterprise Company has awarded more than £3.5million to 39 such programmes across the country.

The funding will target those students who are about to start their GCSEs in years eight, nine and ten, but are at risk of disengaging from education — something the charity said can have a lasting impact on their future and career later in life.

Mentor Link was established in 2002 and provides one-to-one social and emotional support to vulnerable and distressed children and young people by providing them with a volunteer mentor or counsellor.

And it is asking schools and local business community to get involved in the project.

To get involved in the charity’s employment programme e-mail enquiries@mentorlink.org.uk or see www.mentorlink.org.uk