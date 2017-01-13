Teen piano prodigy Thomas Nickell returns for OOTS concert

The Orchestra of the Swan (OOTS) say hello to 2017 with their first concert of the year this Saturday. They welcome back Thomas Nickell, pictured, the virtuoso pianist from New York, who at a mere 18 has been hailed in some quarters as the new Mozart. A regular at Carnegie Hall, he will be playing Stratford Town Hall with a quintet from OOTS. They will be performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No12 K414 along with a selection of the players’ favourite string and piano pieces. The concert, which starts at 7.15pm, will raise money for the orchestra’s projects in local care homes. Tickets, from £17, are available from www.orchestraoftheswan.org