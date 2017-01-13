A fruitful start to 2017

Stratford Chamber Music Society kick off 2017 with a stellar concert this Sunday afternoon. The incredibly talented (and healthy sounding!) Pomegranate Trio will pep up your new year with a tasty sounding programme that includes Beethoven’s Archduke piano trio and works by Haydn and Smetana. The concert starts at 3pm at the Shakespeare Institute. Since giving their debut concert for the City of London Chamber Music Society in January 2014 the Pomegranate Piano Trio, — Fenella Barton (violin), cellist Rebecca Hepplewhite (nee Hewes) and Andrew West (piano) — has quickly established a reputation for fine performances, and now pursues a busy concert diary playing imaginative and engaging programmes throughout the UK Tickets (£17 adults, £5 students) are available in advance from the Stratford ArtsHouse box office on 01789 207100, or on the door.