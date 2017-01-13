Hear Polish carols this Sunday

JUST when you think the festive cheer has ended until next December, along comes a rather special occasion to once again become merry, mirthful and multicultural…

Members of the Polish community in Stratford are preparing for their third Polish Children’s Carol Festival at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Shottery, this Sunday, 15th January, at 5.30pm.

There will, of course, be carols galore, but also opera and some very special guests, including the Polish ambassador, Dr Arkady Rzegocki, and Stratford’s Mayor, Cllr Juliet Short.

Organiser, Malgosia Librowski, says: “Everybody is very welcome to our festive music-making and we look forward to sharing our cultural heritage!”

Caroling represents an integral part of the Polish Christmas celebrations, which often continue in February. In Poland, the word for carol is ‘kolęda’, and some kolędy date back to the 15th century and have an essentially folk song character. The melodies are characteristically Polish: happy, tender and even humorous. There is a native unconscious poetry about all of them.

The Infant Jesus, poor and homeless, born in a stable surrounded by the familiar domestic animals, appeals to the heart and the imagination of all peoples.

Herald arts understands that Polish hearts swell when carols are heard, so go along to what is sure to be an enlightening and moving concert.