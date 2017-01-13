Win family excursions to UK destinations

THE Herald have teamed up with Johnsons Coaches of Henley to offer three lucky readers the chance to win four excursion tickets each.

Established for over 100 years, award-winning coach operator Johnsons Coaches have a programme of great days out over the February half term holiday – all for £19 per person. Departing from one speedy boarding point (their depot in Henley-in-Arden) you can park your car securely for free and then join one of the fabulous days out to Portsmouth on Monday, Abergavenny Market on Tuesday, Ely and Cambridge on Wednesday, Harrogate on Thursday or Oxford on Friday.

These Express Excursions are a great way for all the family to enjoy a day out in the school holidays as the day is yours to do as you please.

Express Excursions depart every weekday of the school holidays and you can already book for the Easter holidays too. With destinations such as Chester, Brighton, Sidmouth, London, Cardiff and Llandudno – there is so much choice and all for £19 per person! Visit www.johnsonscoaches.co.uk to see the full list of Express Excursions available.

To enter the competition just pick up a copy of this week’s Herald, out now.