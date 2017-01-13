Baird named new manager at Southam United

SOUTHAM United have named Alex Baird as their new manager.

Baird replaces former boss Ian Ray, who stepped down following a humiliating 15-0 defeat to Racing Club Warwick on Boxing Day.

As a player, Baird has made more than 450 appearances at step six level or above, reaching the last 16 of the FA Vase and fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup once.

He has also won the North West Counties Division One title and also helped West Didsbury and Chorlton to their highest ever league position whilst winning the League Cup with them.

Since moving to the Midlands, Baird has played for Coleshill Town, Atherstone Town and latterly Southam United, who he joined as a player a year ago before moving into a player-coach role.

He is currently recovering from a serious knee injury sustained at Littleton in October and does not intend to play again.

“We had a good number of very credible candidates for the post but, after deliberation, it was evident that the most viable candidate was Alex,” said Southam chairman Charles Hill.

“He has already shown 110 per cent commitment to the club and commands the respect of the existing squad but is realistic in knowing that certain key additions are needed if we are to have any chance at all of avoiding relegation through our onfield efforts.

“Whilst maintaining my own sense of realism, and bearing in mind the considerable financial resources most other clubs in the division are throwing around, I am confident that better times are ahead for the first team.”

Southam are currently rooted to the bottom of Midland League Division One, having picked up just three points in 19 games this season.