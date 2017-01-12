BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL Williams: I blacked out

A MAN accused of murdering Bethany Hill in Stratford-upon-Avon last year told police that he blacked out on the night she died.

During Thursday’s proceedings at Warwick Crown Court, members of the jury were read the interview Jack Williams gave to police following his arrest.

Williams and his girlfriend, Kayleigh Woods, are both charged with murdering Bethany, who was aged 20 at the time, at a flat on Hertford Road in the early hours of 3rd February last year.

On the evening of Bethany’s death Williams told police that whilst at work he received an upset phone call from Woods, who was going on about Bethany.

After work Williams said he walked to Woods’ Hertford Road flat, arriving between 12.30am and 1am.

He told officers that he saw Bethany in the flat unconscious in bed with a blanket over her head. He walked into the living room and claims Woods told him that she had given Bethany 60 tablets and made her drink bleach.

Williams told police: “I tend to black out when things get too much for me.”

The trial continues.

