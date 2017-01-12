Police investigate burglary at jewellers in Alcester

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary at a jewellers in Alcester town centre which is currently being investigated.

An offender is believed to have forced entry to the front of the premises in Market Place off High Street around 3.30am on Thursday, 12th January.

A glass door was damaged and an unknown quantity of jewellery is understood to have been stolen from a display cabinet.

The suspect is then thought to have made off on a pushbike in the direction of the High Street.

Enquiries are ongoing but police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 31 of 12th January.