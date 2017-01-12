Tempest ship launched in New Place gardens

A NEW sculpture The King’s Ship was unveiled in the garden of New Place, in Stratford, on Saturday (8th January).

As part of the 400th anniversary celebrations of Shakespeare’s legacy, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has created, on the ground of the playwright’s final home, a new artistic destination in the heart of Stratford.

The sculpture was fully installed on Saturday afternoon, with no official ceremony, but was open for all visitors to enjoy.

The artwork has a direct link with Shakespeare’s The Tempest and The King’s Ship is a representation of a ship from the Tudor period.

Nic Fulcher, project manager of New Place said: “The King’s Ship is a welcome addition to Shakespeare’s New Place and we are thrilled with the authentic appearance of the finished artwork.”

