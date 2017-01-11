READ our two-page special featuring all the evidence heard so far in the Bethany Hill murder trial at Warwick Crown Court – and we have the latest on Stratford-upon-Avon man and former BBC gardening guru Steve Brookes as he faces seven voyeurism charges at the same court.

And there’s the opening day of a ten-week trial of a Stratford-upon-Avon businessman facing major fraud charges. Find out who he is on this week’s front page.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Council Tax set to go up despite council’s government windfall.

Tributes paid to former head teacher who loses cancer battle.

Prisoner writes festive message on Christmas present.

Pictures from emergency drill at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Boy racers warned over car gathering.

Communities refuse to call time on phone boxes.

Royal Guardsman breaks protocol for birthday snap.

We preview Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch’s return to Stratford.

Warning over commercial land shortage.

WIN one of three family days out with Johnsons coaches.

Stratford’s toilet twinning success.

Defeats for Stratford’s top level rugby and football clubs.

All this and more for just 70p!

To download an e-edition of the Herald CLICK HERE