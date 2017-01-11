Adams frustrated as Town miss big opportunity

STRATFORD Town boss Carl Adams felt a great opportunity was lost as his side’s hopes of a run in the Southern League Cup came to a disappointing end at Bishops Cleeve on Tuesday night.

Town were beaten 4-3 on penalties by the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South and West side following a game which finished 1-1.

Adams cut a frustrated figure after the match as his side failed to replicate their recent performances at Leamington and Hitchin.

“They are the most frustrating bunch of players I’ve had in five years,” said the Town manager.

“From one week to the next I’m not sure what I’m going to get from them.

“We’ve played Leamington and Hitchin, the top two teams in the league and done ourselves proud, yet we couldn’t get up for this game.

“I’m massively frustrated to go out. I was targeting the final. It’s a big chance gone for us and it only gets tougher for us with Weymouth to come this weekend.”