Bears boost promotion chances with narrow win

WARWICKSHIRE Bears boosted their National League First Division South promotion hopes with a 55-50 victory over London Thunder.

From the tip off, the game was a tough physical battle with both teams scoring basket for basket, and no team being able to take control of the game.

With leading scorer Jacob Robinson shooting consistently, Thunder used their overwhelming experience to keep within reach by taking numerous offensive rebounds and score from them to keep within touching distance of the Bears, with the half-time score poised at 28-25.

The second half was no different, with both teams scoring end to end, and no team able to gain any distance, which led to a nail-biting finish.

The Bears constantly changed their line-up to try find a combination to see out the game. With just two minutes left, the Bears went into a lead of five and the Bears were able to hold out and take the win.

“That was too close for comfort,” admitted coach, Tom Masterson.

“But a win’s a win and hopefully that takes us one step closer to our goal of securing our place in our first season in division one.

“We need to learn from these games that we can’t allow other teams to get so many offensive rebounds and we need to control our own backboards.”

Bears’ second string are in action this Saturday at fellow high-flyers Plymouth Storm.