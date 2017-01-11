Tributes to former mayor who lost battle with cancer

GLOWING tributes from right across the community have been paid following the death of Alcester’s Lennox Cumberbatch who passed away on Friday 30th December.

Lennox, aged 76, succumbed to cancer and his passing has led to an outpouring of affection and admiration for a man of the people who was twice Mayor of Alcester and also Alcester Court Leet’s High Bailiff.

Lennox was born in Georgetown in Guyana in 1940. At 18 he moved over to England to study as an engineer, but decided another path was right for him. He trained as a psychiatric nurse, then followed this up with general nursing before moving into orthopaeadic nursing.

Following this he trained to be a probation officer, which also covered social work. After working as a probation officer for some time he moved into social work. He progressed up to a senior level working in both England and Wales. He ended his social work career in Birmingham, which was when he retired for the first time.

He soon moved back into health care and worked for Mind in Leamington, before moving into the health service again. He worked in Stratford, then moved to Coventry to work in public health, before retiring for the second time. It was not long before he was back at work, this time at Priory Road Surgery in Alcester.

During his time in Alcester he was also High Bailiff of the Court Leet in 2008. He became a town councillor in 2009 and began to do so much work within the community. He also held the position of Mayor for two consecutive terms.

He was involved with the development of the new health centre, which he opened when he was mayor, and was also instrumental in setting up Alcester as a Health and Wellbeing town. Additionally, he set up and chaired the Alcester Community Trust. He also spent a considerable amount of time supporting young people in the community, recognising how important they are to the future of the town he loved.

Shortly before Christmas, Lennox Cumberbatch was named Alcester Citizen of the Year at an awards evening hosted by Alcester Town Council and the Mayor of Alcester Chris Brannigan.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Suzanne, Lennox’s daughter, said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the kind messages and support we’ve received since my dad sadly passed away. As a family we know just what a wonderful man he was. We know he was important to many people, however, the letters we’ve received and the stories we’ve been told in the past few days have made us realise just how much he touched the lives of so many other people. We feel so very proud of him, and will miss him greatly.”

Lennox Cumberbatch leaves behind his wife Kath, his son David and his wife Sarah and grandchildren, Ellie and Tom. His daughter Suzanne, her husband John-Paul and grandchildren, Evie and Grace.

Suzanne said her father was an amazing grandad to them all.

Many messages of public appreciation and condolence for Lennox Cumberbatch’s life and his family have been paid and they all seem to say: “Such sad news, such a good man, a lovely man, he was a true gentleman.”