‘Mad fool’ navigates Thames challenge for charity

STUART Kettell is going to try and travel 130 miles from Oxford to London on the River Thames using an Aquaskipper.

Stuart, aged 52, from Hatton Park, is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support as he has done for the past 12 years which has seen him raise £50,000 for the charity.

The Aquaskipper does not float and is only propelled through the water and held above the surface by constant skipping on the foot rests which create lift on the hydrofoils which is similar to the lift created on an aeroplane wing. As soon as Stuart gets tired it sinks and he gets very cold and wet.

No one in the world has attempted any kind of distance on one of these let alone 100 miles or more and he’s been told the challenge is virtually impossible.

Undeterred, Stuart will this summer set off from Oxford for his mammoth challenge which he thinks will take him seven to ten days to complete.

Stuart is no stranger to tough charity challenges; a few years ago he pushed a sprout up to the summit of Mount Snowden using only his nose.