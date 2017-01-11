Celebrity gardener admits voyeurism offences

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON TV gardening expert Steve Brookes has pleaded guilty to a string of voyeurism offences.

Brookes, aged 55, of Loxley Road, entered guilty pleas at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington Spa this morning, Wednesday, to seven charges of observing another person doing a private act, knowing that the person did not consent to being observed, for your sexual gratification.

The charges relate to incidents between November 2015 and July 2016 at his £500,000 home in the town.

Wearing a brown green tweed jacket and blue trousers Brookes spoke only to confirm his name, address and to enter his plea.

A pre-sentence report will now be prepared and Brookes is likely to be sentenced later today.

Brookes has appeared on BBC and Channel Four, and his company, Blooming Marvellous Events, organises the Stratford-upon-Avon Home and Garden Show, which has been held at the town’s recreation ground for the past two years, and the Stratford-upon-Avon Christmas Fayre at Stratford Raccourse.