Stratford District Council awarded Disability Confident Employer status

Stratford-on-Avon District Council has been awarded the Disability Confident Employer standard.

To achieve this standard the District Council has shown a commitment to support and promote disabled people in the workplace.

This includes:

Ensuring our recruitment process is free from discrimination and available through a range of channels

Making job advertisements accessible including providing information in accessible formats if required

Offering an interview to those candidates who have a disability and meet the essential criteria for the role (detailed in the job description)

Making reasonable adjustments as required.

Cllr Stephen Thirlwell, Deputy Leader says: “The District Council is committed to the recruitment and retention of people with disabilities and we are proud to have been recognised as a Disability Confident Employer. Disabled people can face many challenges getting and keeping a job, we hope local employers will take up a similar initiative.”