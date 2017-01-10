Town need to be more clinical, says boss Adams

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams has urged his team to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Town spurned a number of scoring opportunities in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Hitchin and Adams will be hoping they can find their clinical edge in Tuesday night’s Southern League Cup third round clash at Bishops Cleeve.

“We had a couple of great opportunities at Hitchin, but our failure to convert them cost us,” said the Town boss.

“We left empty-handed when we could easily have taken a point.

“We won’t be taking Bishops Cleeve lightly and we know they carry a real goal threat.

“But they also appear to concede a few so hopefully we can put them under a bit of pressure and when chances do come along, make sure we take them.”

Kieren Westwood and Ben Stephens return to the fold after missing the clash at Top Field, but Town will be without Will Grocott and Simeon Tulloch.

Midfielder Grocott remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Tulloch serves his third and final game of his three-match ban following his red card at Leamington on Boxing Day.