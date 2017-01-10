Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urge residents to have their say

WARWICKSHIRE residents are being urged to have their say and get involved in shaping the future of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service by giving their views on its draft Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) for the years 2017 to 2020.

Since April 2003, every Fire and Rescue Authority has been required to produce a local IRMP that describes how the Fire and Rescue Service manages the risks within the local area.

The IRMP sets out the vision for the Fire and Rescue Authority over the next three years and recognises the significant changes the Authority has already made during the period of the previous IRMP.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Andy Hickmott said:

“Whilst Warwickshire remains a safe place to live and work, we cannot be complacent. Over the next three years we will need to make some changes to the way we deliver a fire and rescue service to the residents of Warwickshire, but any proposals we make will stay true to our core purpose of protecting the community and making Warwickshire a safer place to live. I would urge as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and have their say on the future of the Service.”

A full public consultation will now take place and will run from will run from 9th January 2017 for a nine-week period until the 10th March 2017. After which date, all of the responses will be reviewed and taken into account before asking the members of Warwickshire County Council to approve the final version of the plan and action plan in July 2017.

For more information on the IRMP, please log onto www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue or https://askwarks.wordpress.com Alternatively to have your say e-mail: irmpconsultation@warwickshire.gov.uk or write to the Chief Fire Officer, IRMP Consultation, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Service Headquarters, Warwick Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 5LH.