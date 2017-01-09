BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL: Murder accused had toy doll bound with tape

A Barbie doll owned by a young transgender woman accused of taking part in the sadistic killing of Bethany Hill had been bound with tape and had its hair painted pink.

But although that is said to have been similar to Beth’s hair-colouring, a jury has been told the hair had been painted to match the colour of alleged killer Kayleigh Woods’ bedroom.

Woods (23) of Hertford Road, Stratford, and Jack Williams (21) who was said to have been living with her at the time, have both pleaded not guilty to Beth’s murder on February 3 last year.

The jury at Warwick Crown Court has heard Beth’s body was discovered by the police and paramedics when they went to the ground-floor flat after a 999 call from Woods at just after 7pm.

But by then Beth’s blood-soaked body had been lying in the flat for more than 12 hours, after her throat had been cut, severing the jugular vein, prosecutor Stephen Linehan QC has said.

Her wrists and ankles had been bound with duct tape ‘and a blade was used to inflict repeated cuts to the back of her neck before she was killed.’

“She bled to death in the bathroom. We submit you will conclude it was a sadistic killing by Williams, and that Kayleigh Woods joined in in a bid to please him,” Mr Linehan has alleged.

And he told the jury a Barbie doll, with its hair painted pink, similar to Beth’s hair, and its mouth, hands and feet bound with tape, was later found at the Wellesbourne home of Woods’s grandmother Kathleen Brain.

Giving evidence on the fourth day of the trial, Mr Brain said that in December 2015 Woods came to stay with her for a day or two, and brought three boxes and a stereo with her.

“She wanted me to look after them because she was worried that her ex-boyfriend would break into the flat and get them, because they had important things in them.”

Mrs Brain said she did not look in the boxes at the time, and put them in the loft conversion spare room.

She said that after she learned that her granddaughter had been arrested over Beth’s death, the police came to her home and looked in the boxes, from where they recovered the doll.

Shown a police photograph of the doll and asked whether she recognised it, Mrs Brain said: “I recognise the doll, but not the way it is.

“The very first time I saw it was in a photograph taken in Kayleigh’s room. It was on the wall in a box. She later said she had coloured its hair.

“The next time I saw it, it was on the sofa in Kayleigh’s front room. I nearly sat on it. That was towards the end of 2014 or the very beginning of 2015.

“I only really had a glance at it. It had got marks on it, and it had tape on its wrists and feet, but not like that.”

Mrs Brain was shown the Barbie doll and asked what colour its hair was on the occasion she saw it in the flat, when she said Williams was also there.

She replied: “It was pink, the same as this. Kayleigh dyed it, well, coloured it with paint. She told me she had done her Barbie’s hair.

“I said ‘What’s with the doll?’ It had got marks on it and like gaffer tape strips. She said ‘Oh Jack did that,’ and she sounded a little upset and a little annoyed. He just laughed.”

Mrs Brain said she had not remembered about the tape on the doll when she had made a statement to the police in May, but later remembered it.

“I didn’t see the mouth taped. There were strips on its wrists and ankles, but not on the mouth, so it’s different [now] to what I saw,” she said, adding that the tape on it was also different to when she had seen it in the flat.

Rachel Brand QC, for Woods, put to her: “You were aware when she was first given the flat in Hertford Road that one of the first things she did was paint the bedroom pink.”

Mr Brain replied: “Yes, bright pink.”

Miss Brand said: “Pink was one of her things, wanting things to be girlie. She put a picture of it on her Instagram account, and there’s a picture of this bright pink bedroom and the Barbie doll in a box in the photograph.

“You were told at about that time she had coloured the doll’s hair. Did she tell you she had used pink paint to do that?”

Woods’ grandmother said she had, and Miss Brand put to her: “We’re talking 2012 or 2013 when she painted that bedroom. That was a long time before she began a relationship with Jack Williams.” Mrs Brain replied: “Yes.”

She confirmed that the next time she saw the doll after that was a picture on Facebook or Instagram, when the doll was naked and Woods was complaining that someone had done that.

“What she was complaining about was that people had put the doll into sexually suggestive positions. She said it was her dad or her cousin when they had had a drink,” said Miss Brand.

Mrs Brain, who said she did not know whether that was before or after Woods had taken up with Williams, responded: “Yes, she was upset and asked me to have a word with them.”

Of the later occasion when she saw the Barbie in the flat, she said it had dotted lines on it in blue or black ink, but not the pink marks on its neck it now has.

Michael Duck, for Williams, put to her: “I suggest it’s simply not right that Jack Williams was there and reacted in any way to that doll.” But she answered: “He was there.”

Emma Homer, the partner of Beth’s brother Jason Hill, said Beth had spent Christmas 2015 with her and Jason at their home in Bidford, but had harmed herself on Boxing Day.

On February 3 she made numerous attempts to contact Beth by phone and text, upset about the way Beth, according to a text she had from Woods, had been behaving and wanting to help her.

That afternoon she phoned Woods, asking if she had seen Beth; and, after a while, was told she was there.

Miss Homer said: “First she was talking about the state Beth had got herself in, and how she was trying to help her.

“After a while she said she was in the flat, but was having a long sleep; that she needed to sleep it off because she had taken some sleeping tablets, that she would be fine after a long sleep.

“She told me she had been out somewhere, and that when she got in Beth was in a mood with her because Kayleigh had phoned me and told me about last night, so Kayleigh was packing her bag to go to her dad’s.”

Miss Homer said she did not think there was anything unusual in Woods’ manner on the phone, and that she was laughing about what a ‘drama queen’ Beth was, so she was satisfied at that time that Beth was alright.

George Anagnostou, who worked alongside Williams at food preparation firm A M Bailey, said he was there when the police arrived to arrest Williams on the evening of February 4.

He said he had worked with him on the previous nights, and had not noticed any change in his behaviour.

But Mr Anagnostou said that at between 7.30 and 9pm on February 2, Williams had received a phone call, and he heard him tell the other person that they needed to call an ambulance.

“After he put the phone down he was very calm. He pointed to his left arm and said Kayleigh’s friend tried to harm herself.”

Mr Linehan asked if he had seen Williams at work the next night, Wednesday February 3, by which time the jury has heard Beth was already dead, having been killed early that morning.

Mr Anagnostou replied: “I did indeed. He looked a little bit upset, but nothing else. I said ‘How are you?’ He said ‘Oh, she’s gone.’

“He said ‘I’m fed up and tired of cleaning up after other people’s mess.’ He seemed like he was upset, but he carried on as normal. He was very cool.”

Mr Anagnostou said he assumed Williams was talking about Kayleigh’s friend, and he also heard on the radio at work about someone having been found at an address in Hertford Road.

Molly South, who had a son from an earlier relationship with Williams, said she phoned him when she heard of Woods’ arrest and asked why Woods would have done it.

“He said ‘I don’t know, she’s messed-up in the head.’”

Miss South said she asked Williams if he had anything to do with it, and he replied: “Don’t be stupid, I was at work.”

The trial continues.

