ALL lanes of the motorway are now open following a two vehicle collision on the M40 this morning.

The collision took place shortly after 7.30am on the southbound stretch of the road between junction 13 and the Warwick Services. It involved a silver Audi saloon and a silver Mercedes van.

Lanes 2 and 3 were initially closed to allow tarmac repairs to be carried out but all three lanes have since reopened and traffic is flowing as normal.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.