Ex-apprentice is new business chief

A MAN who started life as an engineering apprentice is the new president of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

John Nollett has a deep-rooted background in manufacturing and engineering in the region, having begun his career with Rugby-based Pailton Engineering in 1987 as an apprentice and then climbing the ranks to be group managing director.

He takes over the chamber role from Paul Carvell.

John said: “For many, many years, I have been involved with this great organisation and have seen first-hand the support that it gives to businesses across this wonderful region.”

Business leaders in south Warwickshire have expressed concern about a lack of new employment land. See Thursday’s Herald for the full story.