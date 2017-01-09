Slimmers show they have got real talent

A GROUP of Slimming World Consultants from Stratford-upon-Avon has got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups across Stratford, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted December’s event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

The group from Stratford was Laura Schofield, Sarah Jones, Faye Fox and Sarah Evans Laura said meeting Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.”

Stephen said: “So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being, so the people who run the groups are clearly very important.”