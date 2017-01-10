Talks set over illegal traveller camps

A MEETING will take place this Friday to discuss ongoing problems with travellers.

The talks between police, all six councils in Warwickshire, and MPs from across the county come in the aftermath of the problems in south Warwickshire over Christmas.

They have been called together by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, with the talks set to centre on the issue of illegal encampments and discuss ways of tightening up the process in which such camps are dealt with.

Currently, police, private landowners, and councils have different legal powers available to them with regards to moving travellers on.

There are four traveller sites across Warwickshire, three are run by the county council, including the site at Pathlow near Stratford, and one is run by Rugby Borough Council.

That one has recently had a £900,000 revamp, and between them they have around 90 pitches.

There are also several privately-run sites across the county, and the county council is in the process of establishing two so-called transit sites — one in the north of the county and one in the south, in Southam, which falls into Stratford District.

Paul Hooper, group manager of the community safety department at the county council, said: “Everyone has different powers, which leads to confusion.

“What’s happened in Warwick over Christmas was awkward and has highlighted the fact that we need to have a think about whether we are doing the right things or not.

“People appreciate that we are doing quite a lot, but we need to ask ourselves if we can do anymore. “We are looking forward to coming up with something that we have not thought of already.”

The travellers in Warwick over Christmas gave police and Warwick District Council the runaround.

They were kicked off the racecourse car park after arriving in town on 22nd December, apparently for the New Year’s Eve meeting, before moving to Tournament Fields and then the car park of the Warwick Corps of Drums, back on Hampton Road, next to the racecourse.

The group of around 60 then spent the weekend of the new year on part of St Nicholas’ Park car park and finally left town on 3rd January.

A spokesman for the police and crime commissioner told the Herald: “Illegal encampments are an ongoing concern for local residents and we hope to come up with some practical proposals.” Friday’s meeting will take place in Nuneaton.