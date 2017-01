FROM Monday 9th January both Hastings House Surgery, Wellesbourne and Little Thatch Surgery, Kineton will be opening the doors from 8am right through to 6.30pm with no lunch time closure.

The only times the surgery will be closed is for – scheduled staff training, weekends and bank holidays.

Hastings House Surgery, Wellesbourne – Kineton Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick, CV35 9NF Telephone 01789 840245. Little Thatch Surgery, Kineton – Warwick Road, Kineton, Warwick, CV35 0HN Telephone 01926 640491